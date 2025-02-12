MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 433,773 shares traded.

MediaZest Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.

Further Reading

