MGE Energy (MGEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.76.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Articles

