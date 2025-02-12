Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,020 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

