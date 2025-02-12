Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,391 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.