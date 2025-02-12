Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,650 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 279,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

