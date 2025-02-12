Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,596 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Dayforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DAY opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 593.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 860,697 shares of company stock valued at $68,456,936. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

