Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,255 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 2,079.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.40. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080,300. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,310. The trade was a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

