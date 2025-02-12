Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Globe Life by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Globe Life by 67.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Shares of GL stock opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,591.35. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,788 shares of company stock worth $4,429,779. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

