Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 24,533 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,519 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 105.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 49.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,639,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 879,212 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $527,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,239.40. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $206,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 443,518 shares of company stock worth $4,947,981. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.87.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

