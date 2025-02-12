Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 8,613 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 153.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 236.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 593,265 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 368,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.6% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

