Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SiTime by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $210,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,911.84. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $781,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,824,390. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,934 shares of company stock worth $5,206,598. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITM stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.25. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $268.18.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

