Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $171.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $169.99 and a 1-year high of $256.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $210.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

