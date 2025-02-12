Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,820 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 65.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 60.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 294,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in BlackBerry by 189.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 108,268 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $573,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,831.36. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,221 shares of company stock worth $925,655. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CIBC upped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $2.80 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.31. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

