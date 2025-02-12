Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in XPeng by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Price Performance

NYSE XPEV opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.77. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. China Renaissance upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.80 price target (up previously from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

