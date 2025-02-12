Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $772,000 Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 153.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after buying an additional 297,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of KXI stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $891.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

