Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKF stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

