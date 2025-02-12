Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

