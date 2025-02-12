Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

