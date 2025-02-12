Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27,310.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

