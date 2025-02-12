Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,747 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 51.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.9 %

PCVX opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.98. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $739,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,730.55. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $1,386,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,301 shares in the company, valued at $41,630,327.45. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,681 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

