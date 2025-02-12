Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 337 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 125.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This trade represents a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $4,327,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,494,857.70. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,868 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,862 over the last ninety days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

