Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 38,220 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 262.41 and a beta of 0.94.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

