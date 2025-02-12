Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 42,484 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 211,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.