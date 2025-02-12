Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

MITK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $459.54 million, a PE ratio of 169.33 and a beta of 1.08. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $30,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,405.24. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 6,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $56,433.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,581.94. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $152,140. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

