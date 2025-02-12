Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

ON opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Onsemi by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,614 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

