Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,664 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 11.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $193,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

