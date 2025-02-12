Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 383,180,969 shares trading hands.

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

