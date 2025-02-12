NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $170,000. M&G PLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

NTST stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -238.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

