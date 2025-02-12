Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

