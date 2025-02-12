NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NI opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 67.88%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

