Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,085,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,873,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,577,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Northern Trust by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 644,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,631 shares of company stock worth $4,550,459. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

