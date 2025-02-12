Northland Securities Upgrades Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) to “Outperform”

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Allient Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Allient stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allient has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $450.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allient by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allient by 61.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Allient by 74.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allient during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

