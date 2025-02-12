Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NTR stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

