Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Earnings History for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

