Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.52. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 737,555 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
