Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.52. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 737,555 shares traded.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,448,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 413,403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 487,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 402,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,276,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 129,819 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

