Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $11.21. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 217,538 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
