Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $11.21. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 217,538 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 113,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

