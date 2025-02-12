NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Farrell Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 290,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 472,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

