NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

