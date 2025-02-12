OLO (OLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLO Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE OLO opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.41. OLO has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

OLO Company Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

