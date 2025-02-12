Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 109.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGN stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Separately, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

