Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. The trade was a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $208.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

