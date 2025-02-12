Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRM opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $974,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,969.28. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.