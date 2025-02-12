PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

PETS opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,600. This trade represents a 27.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the third quarter worth $279,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

