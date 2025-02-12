Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

