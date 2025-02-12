Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.53 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 163.72 ($2.04). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 163.72 ($2.04), with a volume of 4,223 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £22.53 million, a P/E ratio of -204.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.53.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

