Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.53 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 163.72 ($2.04). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 163.72 ($2.04), with a volume of 4,223 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMP
Portmeirion Group Stock Performance
About Portmeirion Group
“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”
Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Portmeirion Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.