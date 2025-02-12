Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Powerfleet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Powerfleet has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Powerfleet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Powerfleet

In other news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $578,170.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,782.10. This represents a 25.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Powerfleet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,134,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,487,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,034,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

