PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,040,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,254,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,364,000 after buying an additional 585,735 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,485,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 521,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,917,000 after buying an additional 407,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,568,000 after buying an additional 397,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHM opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

