Q3 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Cut by William Blair

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $1,058.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,066.00. The company has a market cap of $469.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $963.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $916.76.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

