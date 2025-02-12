Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.91. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.