Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.12 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.68). Record shares last traded at GBX 55.40 ($0.69), with a volume of 49,052 shares trading hands.

Record Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.12. The company has a market capitalization of £106.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Record (LON:REC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Record had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Record plc will post 4.691358 EPS for the current year.

Record Cuts Dividend

About Record

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.

