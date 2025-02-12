Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FOX by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

